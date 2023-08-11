Developer MercurySteam - best known on the Switch for the release of the highly rated platformer Metroid Dread - reportedly has two "unannounced" projects in development.

This information comes from Nordisk Games, which owns a "minority stake" in the Spanish-based developer. It's mentioned in the company's latest financial report how MercurySteam is working on "two large undisclosed titles".

Based on previous information, it's believed one of these titles is the "action RPG set in a dark fantasy world" dating back to 2021. This project is being done in collaboration with Digital Bros and publishing division 505 Games.

Unsurprisingly, there's also been some speculation in recent weeks about the other game being another Metroid or Nintendo-related project, but it's probably best to hold out for some more official information.

MercurySteam co-founder Enric Álvarez recently mentioned in an interview how working with Nintendo on Metroid Dread was a "game changing" experience for the company.