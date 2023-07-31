When Metroid Dread launched back in 2021, it's fair to say that it completely reignited fans' passion for the franchise. It became the fastest-selling entry in the series in the UK, US, and Japan and currently stands as the best-selling Metroid game of all time.

Despite the strong critical and commercial reception however, past reports have hinted at potential issues within developer MercurySteam during the project, including a particularly revealing piece from Anait Games that highlights a mishandling of resources and a lack of trust from project leads.

In a recent interview with Game Reactor, MercurySteam co-founder Enric Álvarez discussed development on the game and played down the idea that the project was "chaotic", emphasising that the end result stood as proof of the team's efficiency:

"I don't think the development was chaotic. A chaotic development does not end with one of the best games in the franchise. It doesn't end with a game that has sold more than three million copies. It doesn't end with a game that has won TGA awards. That's all I have to say about it."

Álvarez also spoke about MercurySteam's relationship with Nintendo during develpment on Dread, stating that working with the team in Japan was a "game-changing experience":

"It was a hell of an experience working with the best and trying to be up to the task of reaching the super-high standards of Nintendo. It was heaven working with them. We worked very closely with the Japanese team, meetings every week and visits every so often. It was incredible; a game-changing experience for us."

As for potential future Metroid games from MercurySteam, Álvarez understandably refrained from sharing anything that might hint towards new projects, but when queried as to whether Jose Luis Márquez (Game Director - Metroid: Samus Returns, Metroid Dread) was still with the studio, he simply stated "All I can say is that José Luis is still in the studio - period".

It's not a lot to go on, granted, but it's good to know that the creative force behind the recent 2D Metroid games is still working with MercurySteam.