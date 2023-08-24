This week's Japanese hardware and software charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu), and Pikmin 4 continues to astound as it spends its fifth week at the top of the charts.

The fourth mainline entry in the adorable RTS-style series has shifted another 54,904 copies in the week of 14th to 20th August, taking the total sales figures up to 721,281. We don't know about you, but we reckon Pikmin 4 is breaking series records here...

There are no surprises at all in the top ten, with the Switch completing yet another clean sweep. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Minecraft remain in second, third, and fourth respectively, with Pokémon Scarlet & Violet sneaking up a few places to fifth. The World Championships in Yokohama may well have helped out with those numbers.

Here's this week's Japanese software charts in full, then:

Hardware sales also stack up similarly to last week. The Switch OLED is number one with 61,041 units shifted, and the PS5 is comfortably behind it with 34,254. The OG Switch and Switch Lite posted 9,147 and 7,592 sales each. All in all, the Switch family has posted nearly another 80,000 sales in total.

The Xbox Series X|S has seen a drop this week, as has all hardware in general — the X has sold 1,097 units, while the S shifted on 230 units. And hey, there are still 97 people out there picking up the New 2DS LL — we see you.

Here are this week's hardware sales:

Switch OLED Model – 61,041 (5,373,686) PlayStation 5 – 34,254 (3,623,139) Switch – 9,147 (19,505,371) Switch Lite – 7,592 (5,457,186) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,157 (562,058) Xbox Series X – 1,097 (212,422) PlayStation 4 – 611 (7,893,893) Xbox Series S – 230 (259,889) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 97 (1,192,150)

What do you make of the Japanese charts this week? Let us know in the comments.