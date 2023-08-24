This week's Japanese hardware and software charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu), and Pikmin 4 continues to astound as it spends its fifth week at the top of the charts.
The fourth mainline entry in the adorable RTS-style series has shifted another 54,904 copies in the week of 14th to 20th August, taking the total sales figures up to 721,281. We don't know about you, but we reckon Pikmin 4 is breaking series records here...
There are no surprises at all in the top ten, with the Switch completing yet another clean sweep. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Minecraft remain in second, third, and fourth respectively, with Pokémon Scarlet & Violet sneaking up a few places to fifth. The World Championships in Yokohama may well have helped out with those numbers.
Here's this week's Japanese software charts in full, then:
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 54,904 (721,281)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,859 (5,443,641)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 12,861 (1,833,086)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,994 (3,235,955)
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet & Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 7,996 (5,100,967)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 7,586 (4,093,171)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,368 (1,158,904)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,313 (5,265,833)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5,909 (1,285,614)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,699 (7,517,866)
Hardware sales also stack up similarly to last week. The Switch OLED is number one with 61,041 units shifted, and the PS5 is comfortably behind it with 34,254. The OG Switch and Switch Lite posted 9,147 and 7,592 sales each. All in all, the Switch family has posted nearly another 80,000 sales in total.
The Xbox Series X|S has seen a drop this week, as has all hardware in general — the X has sold 1,097 units, while the S shifted on 230 units. And hey, there are still 97 people out there picking up the New 2DS LL — we see you.
Here are this week's hardware sales:
- Switch OLED Model – 61,041 (5,373,686)
- PlayStation 5 – 34,254 (3,623,139)
- Switch – 9,147 (19,505,371)
- Switch Lite – 7,592 (5,457,186)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,157 (562,058)
- Xbox Series X – 1,097 (212,422)
- PlayStation 4 – 611 (7,893,893)
- Xbox Series S – 230 (259,889)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 97 (1,192,150)
What do you make of the Japanese charts this week? Let us know in the comments.
PIKMIN SUPREMACY!!!!!!!!!
I wonder if the Japanese are as hungry for a next gen Switch as we are over here (or maybe it's just seems like it with Youtubers constantly echoing any rumour they read on the internet.) At this rate, Switch 2 could launch and the OLED Switch would STILL be number one hahaha (/jk...erm...I think...)
It’s nice to see a Pikmin doing so well!
Wow, only 1 third party game in the top 10!!
Well, it's a famously IP, really no surprise here, XD
...and yet, we still have Super Mario Wonder and Super Mario RPG left for this year.
I'm so happy to see Pikmin continuing to perform well. This is why a Switch 2 is not needed anytime soon. Software is still selling like crazy on the current system, and a hard reset is too risky. There's no guarantee they can replicate the same success and that current Switch owners will all flock to the next system. The hardcore fans will, but that's not enough.
Even if Switch doesn't beat PS2, it's period and longevity of dominance is an achievement in itself
@Duncanballs I think it has already beaten it in Japan and perhaps USA, but not worldwide.
OBJECTION!
You claim that all hardware is down this week, but one quick look at last week's charts shows 2DS at 29 units sold. The 97 units sold this week is a clear contraction!
@Duncanballs It'll beat PS2, Nintendo just gotta let the Switch kept selling even after they launch the successor in 2025. Releasing a cheaper model of the Switch OLED Lite before that would be a smart move too. They just need to sell more than 30 million units by the end of 2024.
A random thought as to what Nintendo's preference for Dragon Quest 12 is in Japan. If it appeared on current Switch, that's a huge install base to tap into but if it was on Switch 2, sales would be crazy for the new console.
..... Random but only because it's one of my most anticipated games provided that they keep it turn based!
@Not_Soos Why The Switch 7 years old its need a new console.
Is it possible that at this rate, Pikmin 4 may eventually overtake Tears of the Kingdom in sales?
Crazy if true.
