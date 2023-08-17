The latest Japanese charts are in courtesy of Famitsu (thanks, Gematsu) and it's once again Pikmin 4 that takes home the crown with an additional 69,989 in unit sales. This takes the game's total sales to a rather ominous-looking 666,377.

Following this, we've got Mario Kart 8 Deluxe taking second place, with Tears of the Kingdom settling for third this week. We've got no new titles to speak of, with the usual suspects making up the remaining seven positions.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese software chart in full:

[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 69,989 (666,377) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,177 (5,426,782) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 15,768 (1,820,225) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,878 (3,225,961) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,819 (5,258,520) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,618 (1,151,536) [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet (The Pokémon Company, 11/18/22) – 7,128 (5,092,971) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,705 (4,085,585) [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 6,155 (37,594) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5,952 (1,279,705)

It's a similar story on the hardware front this week, with the Switch OLED model once again taking the top spot with 71,256 units sold. The PlayStation 5 takes second place with 45,095, with the OG Switch and Switch Lite once again taking the third and fourth spots respectively.

The Xbox Series X is still selling reasonably well (for Japan) with an additional 1,639 units, but this is followed very closely by the last-gen PlayStation 4 at 1,543 units sold.

Here is the Japanese hardware chart in full:

Switch OLED Model – 71,256 (5,312,645) PlayStation 5 – 45,095 (3,588,885) Switch – 12,446 (19,496,224) Switch Lite – 8,042 (5,449,594) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,767 (558,901) Xbox Series X – 1,639 (211,325) PlayStation 4 – 1,543 (7,893,282) Xbox Series S – 653 (269,659) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 29 (1,192,053)

