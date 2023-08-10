This week's Japanese charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and we are once again seeing Nintendo's latest big release top the competition, as Pikmin 4 lands in first place for the third week in a row.

The plant-plucking RTS game sold another 78,838 copies this time around, comfortably beating Tears of the Kingdom in second place on 14,673. There are no new releases this time around, though last week's silver medalist, Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation, has fallen ever so slightly down to fourth as the unstoppable force that is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe speeds into the top three.

Elsewhere, it's a top-ten sweep for the Switch. Regular faces like Splatoon 3, Nintendo Switch Sports and Minecraft make an appearance (because of course they do) and we also see Pokémon Scarlet and Violet climb back into the rankings after missing out last time.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese software charts in full:

[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 78,838 (596,388) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 14,673 (1,804,457) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,143 (5,410,605) [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 13,172 (31,439) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,486 (3,216,083) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,921 (4,078,880) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,491 (1,143,918) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,044 (5,250,701) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,951 (1,273,753) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,799 (5,085,843)

Onto hardware now and it has been another strong showing from Nintendo as the Switch OLED stays out in front with 73,626 units sold ahead of the PS5 on 48,463. With the standard Switch and Lite model taking third and fourth respectively, it should come as no surprise that the combined lifetime sales figure across all Switch SKUs continues to shoot upwards after passing the 30-million mark last week — this time it sits at 30,166,729.

Here is the Japanese hardware chart in full:

Switch OLED Model – 73,626 (5,241,389) PlayStation 5 – 48,463 (3,543,790) Switch – 11,467 (19,483,778) Switch Lite – 8,117 (5,441,552) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,895 (553,134) Xbox Series X – 3,132 (209,686) PlayStation 4 – 789 (7,891,739) Xbox Series S – 144 (269,006) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 56 (1,192,024)

