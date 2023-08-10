This week's Japanese charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and we are once again seeing Nintendo's latest big release top the competition, as Pikmin 4 lands in first place for the third week in a row.
The plant-plucking RTS game sold another 78,838 copies this time around, comfortably beating Tears of the Kingdom in second place on 14,673. There are no new releases this time around, though last week's silver medalist, Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation, has fallen ever so slightly down to fourth as the unstoppable force that is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe speeds into the top three.
Elsewhere, it's a top-ten sweep for the Switch. Regular faces like Splatoon 3, Nintendo Switch Sports and Minecraft make an appearance (because of course they do) and we also see Pokémon Scarlet and Violet climb back into the rankings after missing out last time.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese software charts in full:
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 78,838 (596,388)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 14,673 (1,804,457)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,143 (5,410,605)
- [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 13,172 (31,439)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,486 (3,216,083)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,921 (4,078,880)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,491 (1,143,918)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,044 (5,250,701)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,951 (1,273,753)
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,799 (5,085,843)
Onto hardware now and it has been another strong showing from Nintendo as the Switch OLED stays out in front with 73,626 units sold ahead of the PS5 on 48,463. With the standard Switch and Lite model taking third and fourth respectively, it should come as no surprise that the combined lifetime sales figure across all Switch SKUs continues to shoot upwards after passing the 30-million mark last week — this time it sits at 30,166,729.
Here is the Japanese hardware chart in full:
- Switch OLED Model – 73,626 (5,241,389)
- PlayStation 5 – 48,463 (3,543,790)
- Switch – 11,467 (19,483,778)
- Switch Lite – 8,117 (5,441,552)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,895 (553,134)
- Xbox Series X – 3,132 (209,686)
- PlayStation 4 – 789 (7,891,739)
- Xbox Series S – 144 (269,006)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 56 (1,192,024)
What do you make of the Japanese charts this week? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com, via gematsu.com]
Wow, these Switch OLED sales numbers
Great game but it felt like it dragged in some places. I don't know, maybe its just me but 40+ hours for a Pikmin game is just too much.
Pikmin 3 is still my favorite though.
PS5 is the best selling console that I like, so Sony wins again!
Such is the Power of Nintendo, Pikmin and Dandori!
Awesome to see Pikmin finally earning the recognition it deserves.
Natsu-Mon on number 4. 😀
I knew the game will be looks interesting.
Also, Go PS5 !
Another week of Nintendomination. Pikmin 4 still hanging on @ number 1, love to see it.
Wow, Xbox Series X is really shooting up in Japan!
The past 2 weeks have been in the 1000s, and this week it's in the 3000s.
Sorry, I know this is a Nintendo site, but "Nintendo dominating sales in Japan" isn't really news anymore - and that's a good thing for Nintendo!
@IronMan30 "These charts are a farce, everyone knows PS5 is way in front with digital sales in both consoles sold and software, FFXVI has sold 15 million copies etc etc..." "Japan is irrelevant, Ragnarok will save the day..."
@YoshiF2 I know the feeling. Pikmin 3 was a perfected Pikmin 1, while Pikmin 4 is just a better Pikmin 2. Pikmin 1 and 3 are what the series should be. The dungeons (and night "explorations") extend the length of the game, but they don't really add to the fun, only the frustration. I would gladly trade them all for 3-5 more opens areas to explore. That would be awesome. If they add DLC, I hope it's not more dungeons.
The Nintendo DS must be starting to sweat right now lol. I sincerely do hope Switch goes on to be Nintendo's best selling console. I can't think of a more fitting tribute to the late Mr Iwata. If it beats PS2 (I reckon it will eventually) I'll raise a glass to the man.
curious why no european or us sales to see what the switch is doing?
My Switch game of the year. But yeah, I could do without the Night Expeditions and Dondoori Battles. Just let me explore.
