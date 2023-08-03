This week's Japanese Charts are in, courtesy of Famitsu (thanks, Gematsu) and it's Nintendo's own Pikmin 4 out in the lead again with an additional 115,697 in unit sales.
Elsewhere, we've got a few newcomers this week, with Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation coming in at number two, and CRYMACHINA for Switch and PS5 at positions six and ten respectively. The western launch of CRYMACHINA will follow on October 24th, 2023.
Disney Illusion Island also debuts at number seven with a total of 7,172 sales, which puts it considerably higher than what it managed in the UK, where it debuted at position eighteen.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese software charts in full:
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 115,697 (517,550)
- [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 18,267 (New)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 14,749 (1,789,784)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,440 (5,396,462)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,597 (3,207,597)
- [NSW] CRYMACHINA (FuRyu, 07/27/23) – 7,417 (New)
- [NSW] Disney Illusion Island (Disney Games, 07/28/23) – 7,172 (New)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,782 (1,137,427)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,609 (4,071,959)
- [PS5] CRYMACHINA (FuRyu, 07/27/23) – 5,228 (New)
Over on the hardware front, it's a familiar picture this week with the Switch OLED out in front, followed reasonably closely by the PlayStation 5. Total sale figures across all three Switch SKUs are 78,326, meaning that total lifetime sales of the Switch in Japan have now surpassed 30 million, totalling 30,083,509. Insane numbers, to be sure!
Pour one out for the New 2DS LL, too, hanging in there with an additional 18 sales this week.
Here is the Japanese hardware chart in full:
- Switch OLED Model – 56,212 (5,167,763)
- PlayStation 5 – 46,774 (3,495,327)
- Switch – 14,543 (19,472,311)
- Switch Lite – 7,571 (5,433,435)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,437 (551,239)
- Xbox Series X – 1,653 (206,554)
- PlayStation 4 – 784 (7,890,950)
- Xbox Series S – 193 (268,862)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 18 (1,191,968)
Happy 30 million Switch
~78000 consoles in one week? Not enough for me! I want numbers like ~120000-90000 again. Yes, Nintendo Switch is 6 years old, but I don't care about it!
Those are some impressive figures, no need for a Switch 2 just yet, not for another 2 years atleast. Just keep bringing out amazing games.
Does this mean pikmin has hit the big time? So pleased, it's been a favourite series since day 1 and i want it to continue.
Anyone else get confused and thought that Pikmin 4 had somehow already sold 30 million copies?
Final Fantasy XVI dropped out of the top 10. Final Fantasy series is dead in Japan, and Square Enix has to wonder if future Final Fantasy games are worth it to be exclusive to PlayStation. The Japanese obviously don't like buying PlayStation games. As for the Nintendo Switch, it was expected that more than 30 million units would be sold in Japan.
@Dark_Knight That's the problem, even if Final Fantasy 16 wasn't exclusive to playstation and released on xbox it wouldn't have made the slightest bit of difference. If they want more sales they need to scale back the visuals and release it on Nintendo's console as well, there's no need for FF games to have hyper realistic visuals, dragon quest 11 sold well on the switch with cartoony visuals.
@Dark_Knight japanese sure like buying ps5 console though..
@UltimateOtaku91 i am sure final fantasy 7 remake part 2 will sell well.. when it comes out early next year. then again japan is the 3rd largest gaming market ...
@UltimateOtaku91 16 will come out on pc soon...
@UltimateOtaku91 sony is easily winning world wide console sales this year over the switch not everything revolves around japan..
@Sequel Man i hear you. I beat 1 and 2 on GC. I played through 3 finally and beat it last week and was like dang i forgot how much i like this series
@johnedwin Well that depends if its cross gen or not, if it's PS5 only then sales won't be anywhere near Part 1's.
@johnedwin I know that not everything revolves around Japan but it's still not good when a huge popular "Japanese" made game can't stay in the charts for more than two weeks. No doubt in the west it performed better and will sell even more when it comes to PC, I wouldn't say its sold poorly overall, just in Japan. But that wouldn't of been the case of it also released on the Switch.
@johnedwin
Although the PlayStation 5 is selling well in Japan, PlayStation games are not selling well in Japan at all. Perhaps this is why Japanese people buy more digital PlayStation games than physical
Those are impressive second week sales for Pikmin4, and VERY well deserved.
@UltimateOtaku91
This is the reason why Japanese developers prefer Nintendo consoles more than PlayStation because japanse games will always sell better for Nintendo consoles than for PlayStation. It is Sony's own fault that the Japanese don't really like to buy PlayStation games because Sony has become too westernized.
@UltimateOtaku91
If Final Fantasy VII Part 2 fails in Japan then Square Enix is in big trouble when it comes to the FF series in Japan.
@Sequel It for sure means This game is defo not a bust. I'm making the assumption now it will be the series biggest hit.
@Dark_Knight it wasn't always the case. During the PS2 era all of the quirky weird japanese games were on the PS. Then Sony abandoned their home country for the almighty western dollar. They had both now they don't. They made their bed.
