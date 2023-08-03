This week's Japanese Charts are in, courtesy of Famitsu (thanks, Gematsu) and it's Nintendo's own Pikmin 4 out in the lead again with an additional 115,697 in unit sales.

Elsewhere, we've got a few newcomers this week, with Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation coming in at number two, and CRYMACHINA for Switch and PS5 at positions six and ten respectively. The western launch of CRYMACHINA will follow on October 24th, 2023.

Disney Illusion Island also debuts at number seven with a total of 7,172 sales, which puts it considerably higher than what it managed in the UK, where it debuted at position eighteen.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese software charts in full:

[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 115,697 (517,550) [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 18,267 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 14,749 (1,789,784) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,440 (5,396,462) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,597 (3,207,597) [NSW] CRYMACHINA (FuRyu, 07/27/23) – 7,417 (New) [NSW] Disney Illusion Island (Disney Games, 07/28/23) – 7,172 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,782 (1,137,427) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,609 (4,071,959) [PS5] CRYMACHINA (FuRyu, 07/27/23) – 5,228 (New)

Over on the hardware front, it's a familiar picture this week with the Switch OLED out in front, followed reasonably closely by the PlayStation 5. Total sale figures across all three Switch SKUs are 78,326, meaning that total lifetime sales of the Switch in Japan have now surpassed 30 million, totalling 30,083,509. Insane numbers, to be sure!

Pour one out for the New 2DS LL, too, hanging in there with an additional 18 sales this week.

Here is the Japanese hardware chart in full:

Switch OLED Model – 56,212 (5,167,763) PlayStation 5 – 46,774 (3,495,327) Switch – 14,543 (19,472,311) Switch Lite – 7,571 (5,433,435) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,437 (551,239) Xbox Series X – 1,653 (206,554) PlayStation 4 – 784 (7,890,950) Xbox Series S – 193 (268,862) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 18 (1,191,968)

What do you make of the Japanese charts this week?