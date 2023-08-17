We need to accept that at some point in our lives, all of us will be part of a limited-time Epic Games crossover. The latest to join the trend is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which has skated into Fall Guys today.

The TMNT range covers costumes, emotes, unique wearables and more, with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo taking to the game's crazy courses. If you are wondering what the Turtles might look like in Fall Guys' bean form, Nintendo has revealed a trailer showing the heroes in a half shell in action.





🐢: pic.twitter.com/4IFTCqT1qb Leo, Mikey, Donnie, and Raph are coming to Fall Guys! Check out bodacious costumes, breakdancing emotes, unique wearables, and more in store until August 31st. Available now on #NintendoSwitch 🐢: https://t.co/y09vTQrjds August 17, 2023

These cosmetics will be available in the Fall Guys in-game store until 31st August, so that gives you two weeks to grab as many TMNT goodies as you can.

We have seen the Turtles make a fair few video game appearances as of late, popping up in tie-ins with a whole range of titles from Street Fighter 6 to Session: Skate Sim. This isn't to mention the upcoming Dimension Shellshock DLC for the brilliant beat 'em up Shredder's Revenge, which comes our way at the end of this month — it's a good time to be a Turtles fan.