A Tiny Sticker Tale — Ogre Pixel's equally adorable follow-up to Lonesome Village — is launching on the Switch eShop on 4th October. Pre-orders are open now on the North American Switch eShop, and it'll only set you back $9.99.

The game was recently featured in this summer's Wholesome Direct and based on its sticker aesthetic alone — which is also a major gameplay element — we were sold. A Tiny Sticker Tale promises to be a breezy but emotional 2 to 4-hour game with fun puzzles, cute characters, and a heartfelt story.

You'll be playing as Flynn the donkey who is trying to find his missing father. Flynn's dad has previously gifted his son a sticker book, which the little donkey soon finds out has magic powers. Using the book, Flynn can turn his surroundings into stickers and shift reality. But he's not the only one with this power...

Steve Durán, Director and Designer at Ogre Pixel has spoken of his pride of the game and his studio, stating that “As a México-based studio, we’re proud to shine a spotlight on the development capabilities of the Latin American community and share our game with the world.”

The studio's previous game, Lonesome Village, had the same amount of charm as A Tiny Sticker Tale, but it blended life-sim elements with puzzles and plenty of Zelda references and homages. You can check out our thoughts on that game in our review: