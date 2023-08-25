Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Fri 25th Aug 10:00 BST]: Digital Eclipse has now confirmed that The Making of Karateka will arrive on the Switch eShop on August 29th, 2023 in North America. In Europe and Australia, meanwhile, it'll be made available on September 5th, 2023.





North America: August 29

Europe & Australia: September 5



Physical version coming from Further update! The Making of #Karateka will be available in the Nintendo eShop on the following dates:North America: August 29Europe & Australia: September 5Physical version coming from @LimitedRunGames at a later date -- full details TBA, follow them for updates! https://t.co/HZgTmKWPM9 August 23, 2023

The company also confirmed that a physical release will be made available at a later date courtesy of Limited Run Games.

This means, of course, that it's now launching digitally next week at the time of writing! How lovely. We hope you're looking forward to it as much as we are.

Original Article [Wed 16th Aug, 2023 19:00 BST]:

Digital Eclipse has announced a release date for its upcoming interactive documentary, The Making of Karateka. But as a bit of a gut-punch to Switch owners, we'll have to wait a bit longer.

The game launches on 29th August on other consoles and PC, with the Switch version coming sometime in September — so it's not a long wait, but it's a wait nonetheless.

The Making of Karateka is a whole new experience for fans of retro video game history — and Digital Eclipse is the master of this very thing. Known for its fantastic retro compilations, this interactive documentary charts the development and creation of Karateka, an Apple II martial arts game that completely redefined cinematic storytelling in video games in 1984.

Jordan Mechner — the creator of Karateka who later went on to develop Prince of Persia and The Last Express (a heck of a resume, there) — started work on the game when he was just 18 years old. He also helmed the 2012 remake of the game, which came to PC, PS3, Xbox 360, and iOS. it did come to the Wii U as well, but it got the chop from the digital storefront in 2013.

Here's what this exciting new project will contain when it launches later this month on consoles, and next month on Switch:

The Making of Karateka presents the story behind Mechner's first published game through an exhaustive archive of design documents, playable prototypes, and all-new video features that can be explored at your own pace. The interactive documentary includes:

- Pixel-perfect playable versions of the original Karateka games plus a variety of never-before-seen early prototypes, with rich quality-of-life features like save anywhere, rewind, chapter select, and director's commentary.

- Two remastered games: Karateka Remastered, an all-new adaptation of the original featuring cutting-room-floor content, commentary & achievements, and Deathbounce: Rebounded, a fast and frantic twin-stick shooter based on Jordan's unpublished prototype.

- A fascinating behind-the-scenes look at how Karateka became one of the first games to include cinematic scenes, a moving original soundtrack, rotoscoped animation, a Hollywood-style love story, and more.

- Localization in French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Japanese.

Will you be picking up The Making of Karateka on Switch this August / September? Delve into history and let us know in the comments.