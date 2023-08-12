QuakeCon 2023 is back this year and to kick things off a remaster of id Software's 1997 first-person shooter classic Quake II was shadow dropped on the Switch eShop and multiple other platforms.

If this wasn't already enough, Bethesda is currently offering a "free in-game bundle" when fans log in or create an account and opt into email communications. When you've done that, you can then select the "claim now" button to unlock the rewards in a number of games. Here's what's up for grabs:

DOOM Eternal:

- Lux Slayer Special Edition Set

- Majestic Archvile Special Edition Set

- Nightmare Marauder Special Edition Set

Wolfenstein: Youngblood:

- Legacy Pack

Rage 2:

- Golden Weapon Bundle

- Doombringer Bundle

- Apocalypse Weapon Bundle

For those of you that already had email opt-in enabled in your Bethesda account, SURPRISE! We already unlocked everything here for you in-game. — Bethesda (@bethesda) August 10, 2023

Along with this, there's also a QuakeCon 2023 sale currently taking place on the Switch eShop. You can check it out in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. Be sure to also take a look at our Quake II remaster review while you're at it!