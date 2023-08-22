Update [Tue 22nd Aug, 2023 16:55 BST]: GameMill Entertainment has confirmed that Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance does indeed launch on Switch and other consoles on 22nd September.

The date popped up on the Switch eShop just over a week ago, and now the publisher has confirmed that the date is, indeed, correct. The upcoming action-adventure game will let you relive the storyline of the Avatar: The Last Airbender show, and you can play in both single-player or co-op.

Here are some more details from the game's press release, along with some brand new screenshots:

Relive unforgettable moments from the Avatar series while navigating fun and challenging puzzles based on the four elements. Explore key locations across the four nations as you interact with iconic characters, complete side quests, upgrade your abilities, and defeat the adversaries from the Fire Nation. Made with family play in mind, journey solo or together in exciting two-player local and online co-op as nine different characters.

Key Features

- Embrace Your Destiny and experience Aang’s original adventure. Replay any of the 18 thrilling chapters whenever you choose to relive your favorite moments from the series.

- Explore the World of Avatar as you travel to the four corners of the elemental lands solo, or in local and online co-op, as nine different playable characters, including Aang, Toph, Sokka, and Katara.

- Master the Elements by completing complex puzzles utilizing bending and the unique abilities of water, earth, fire, and air.

- Restore Balance to the World by using your upgradable elemental abilities and a mix of bending-based combos to defeat the adversarial soldiers of the Fire Nation.

The game will cost £39.99 / $49.99 on Switch. For more details on the original release date rumour, check out our story below...

Original Article [Fri 11th Aug, 2023 17:30 BST]: GameMill Entertainment are busy right now, what with promoting Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. The publisher is also due to launch Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance sometime this fall, and if a new eShop listing is to be believed, its release is pretty soon.

Browsing the Nintendo UK Switch eShop, we noticed a brand new game page for the upcoming action game — launching on Switch among other platforms. And on the page, there's a release date of 22nd September 2023 listed. Well, we didn't know that before, did we?

GameMill Entertainment hasn't confirmed anything yet, but the release date is listed on both the UK and North American eShop. Of course, that could change — and we'll wait for GameMill to confirm before we're 100% certain that date is correct.

For a quick refresher, here's what to expect from Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance:

Relive the epic adventure of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series, as you play as Aang and his friends and master the elements, explore the most unique locations from the series, solve challenging environmental puzzles and experience the most heart touching moments of Aang’s story. Play the story solo or with a friend through the game’s unique two-player co-op mode. Embrace Your Destiny and experience Aang’s original adventure. Replay any of the 18 thrilling chapters whenever you choose to experience your favorite moments from the series. Explore the World of Avatar and travel across the four nations through a 1-2 player co-op 18 chapter adventure.