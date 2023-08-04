Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Joining the likes of Asteroids and Yars, Atari has today announced the release date for the latest game in its line of 'Recharged' titles, Quantum: Recharged, which will be flying onto the Switch on 17th August.

The revival of this 40-year-old arcade shooter was initially announced back in June of this year, but today's release date reveal has brought with it some fresh details about the upcoming title by developer Sneakybox and a brand-new trailer as well (above).

Just like the original title, Quantum: Recharged will see you taking on waves of airborne enemies from a ship without guns or rockets. To bring down your foes, you will have to entrap them in a loop that you produce from the back of your vessel — kind of like TRON but with far more loop-the-loops.

This recharged version does have a couple of new features going for it such as a fresh moveset and power-ups, updated visuals, and an all-new score from award-winning composer Megan McDuffie.

For a better idea of the game's features and a look at some of the neon visuals, check out the following from Atari:

What’s Old is New: Use modernized movesets and powerups to avoid deadly laser attacks from Quarks and stalking Neutrons as you streak across the high-flying battlefield

Mode Madness: Two modes of gameplay — Challenge Mode and Arcade Mode — encourage you to either duke it out across 25 unique levels or just survive as long as you can against progressively dangerous waves of enemies Power-Ups: Even the odds with randomly spawning perks like unlimited dodges, enemy freezing abilities, and extra life nodes. One powerup might just turn the tide of the battle, but multiple will pack a serious punch! Co-Op and Leaderboards: Cover more ground with a friend across all modes of play to strategically clear out enemies in tandem and compete in global leaderboards in both Arcade and Challenge modes

There's not long to go now before Quantum: Recharged joins the collection of other Atari classics on Switch in just a couple of weeks. The game will be available from the eShop for £8.09 / $9.99, with pre-orders now open for North American customers.

