Atari has announced that it is reviving its 40-year-old arcade shooter Quantum for Nintendo Switch later this year, dubbed Quantum: Recharged.

While no gameplay images or footage have been provided at the time of writing, Atari confirmed that the debut trailer for Quantum: Recharged will debut later this week at the Brazilian Independent Games (BIG) Festival, so we'll be sure to update this post with the trailer as soon as possible.

For now, here's a look at what Atari says about Quantum: Recharged:

"In Quantum: Recharged, players must defeat waves of enemies by encircling and entrapping groups of foes with their ship to create punishing dead zones that destroy them. With no onboard guns, lasers, or missiles to shoot enemies down, Quantum: Recharged challenges players to avoid taking damage and progress through increasingly difficult levels by mastering their ship’s maneuverability. "A fusion of frenetic gameplay and quick-thinking problem-solving, Quantum: Recharged is a visual cosmic wonder complemented by an energetic original soundtrack from award-winning composer Megan McDuffie, featuring soaring melodies and infectious beats."

When Quantum: Recharged launches later this year, it will join the likes of Asteroids: Recharged, Caverns of Mars: Recharged, and Missile Command: Recharged, among others available on Switch.

