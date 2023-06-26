Atari has announced that it is reviving its 40-year-old arcade shooter Quantum for Nintendo Switch later this year, dubbed Quantum: Recharged.
While no gameplay images or footage have been provided at the time of writing, Atari confirmed that the debut trailer for Quantum: Recharged will debut later this week at the Brazilian Independent Games (BIG) Festival, so we'll be sure to update this post with the trailer as soon as possible.
For now, here's a look at what Atari says about Quantum: Recharged:
"In Quantum: Recharged, players must defeat waves of enemies by encircling and entrapping groups of foes with their ship to create punishing dead zones that destroy them. With no onboard guns, lasers, or missiles to shoot enemies down, Quantum: Recharged challenges players to avoid taking damage and progress through increasingly difficult levels by mastering their ship’s maneuverability.
"A fusion of frenetic gameplay and quick-thinking problem-solving, Quantum: Recharged is a visual cosmic wonder complemented by an energetic original soundtrack from award-winning composer Megan McDuffie, featuring soaring melodies and infectious beats."
When Quantum: Recharged launches later this year, it will join the likes of Asteroids: Recharged, Caverns of Mars: Recharged, and Missile Command: Recharged, among others available on Switch.
Will you be adding this to your Switch collection when it launches? Let us know with a comment.
Quantum is a fun play in the Atari 50 Anniversary collection. The trackball control worked well enough with the analog stick.
I'm loving VCTR-SCTR and Yars' Revenge in Atari 50. I'd love to check out Quantum and will do it soon.
@ibookboyuk VCTR-SCTR is soooooooo good!
Atari was exciting 40 years ago only by virtue of being novel.
But I don't think that anything they have ever produced was genuinely a classic.
Their catalogue is antiquated at best and industry-crashingly bad at worst.
I get that some Baby Boomers and Gen Xers may find some value in this, and I've grown up with similarly primitive games (being an older millenial), but I'm not terribly interested in ever revisiting them. The memories are no less fond, but the experience simply doesn't hold up anymore.
Mind you, I was tempted to grab Atari 50 for the historical curiosity that it is (and I'd likely enjoy at least a handful of the included games), but the large mandatory download made it an easy pass.
@Sisilly_G "But I don't think that anything they have ever produced was genuinely a classic."
Opinions are great. All of yours are wrong.
@Cashews : Then it's a good thing that opinions, by definition, cannot be objectively right or wrong.
Your misintepretation of what an "opinion" is, on the other hand...
@Sisilly_G what large mandatory download?
@andyg1412 : There was apparently advertised content missing without the update (there was a day one update of 2.3GB), at least according to a review that I had read. The game is now out of print in Australia, so I have been unable to track down the review due to the product page being taken down, but I recall the review cementing my decision to ultimately give the physical release a pass due to how clumsily it was handled.
It's still reportedly playable without the update (and the update reportedly REMOVES one of the games, Warbirds, which was included in the Version 1.0 build that is on the cartridge), but any physical release that requires a download to access content that is advertised on the tin (so to speak) is as good as mandatory.
Judging from the size of the update, I suspect that it may pertain to the documentary materials that are included in the release, as opposed to it affecting the playability of any of the included games (Warbirds excluded).
Atari was.. first.. (kind of.. the first home console was actually made by Magnavox iirc). The first video arcade game WAS Pong by Atari.
That was their biggest contribution to gaming really (that and the Atari 2600 - and no that wasn't even the first console where you could change out games - that was something called the Fairchild F - or something ).
They did make some reasonably innovative games; Pong (of course); Night Driver (1976) is impressive from a gameplay point of view (and also kind of graphically); Breakout; Asteroids was really, really popular at the same time as Space Invaders and Galaxian; they had Lunar Lander, Missile Command, Centipede and later they had Gauntlet and Paper Boy (but those 2 weren't "old" Atari - but developed and released after the split up/reconstruction).
One thing they probably lacked though, was their games being truly simple fun. Contrary to especially games from japanese companies like Taito, Namco, Konami, Sega etc., Atari games were often of a more serious/simulatorish nature.
The japanese games were more often of a cartoonish/silly nature and therefore (almost by definition) more fun (at least imo - I'm sure there were people that enjoyed Atari's vector based games etc.).
