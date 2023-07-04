Ever since the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom back in May, players worldwide have been using the Ultrahand ability to create some truly marvelous works of art, from giant mechs to Korok torture devices.

This latest creation, however, has to be our favourite so far, because it's none other than Master Hand from the Super Smash Bros. franchise.

Typically showcased as a 'final boss' of sorts during Smash Bros' single-player segment, Master Hand is quite literally a floating hand that will attack the player will a range of unique moves, including missiles, laser beams, and, well... its fingers. Crazy Hand, a more erratic alternative to Master Hand, has also been known to show up alongside its right-handed sibling.

Is there truly no end to the creativity that's blossoming within Tears of the Kingdom? We certainly hope not.

We particularly love how the player has perfectly replicated Master Hand's laser attack, and the accompanying music and sound effects are just wonderful.

We're going to need to see a Master Hand Vs. Korok Mech fight soon, though. Make it happen.