The Wolfenstein-inspired FPS Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition has been delayed on consoles from "early 2023" until "later this year". This includes the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, with the Steam and GOG (PC) release launching on 31st July 2023. Unfortunately, nothing else was mentioned about the delay.

When this classic does return, players can expect 4K presentation, remastered art and HD cutscenes, a remixed soundtrack, "unlimited frame rates", restored "never-before-seen" content, and even brand new story episodes. It's a collaborative effort between Apogee Entertainment, New Blood Interactive, and the talented team at Nightdive Studios.

You can learn more about this upcoming release in the original post below. Here's a bit about the game's story and setting: