One other game showcased at Anime Expo 2023 was Bandai Namco's upcoming release Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

The latest trailer was a look at the 'special story mode' featuring the two "original new characters" Nanshi and Merz. Nanshi is "a navigator from a popular online game Ninja Heroes" and Merz is a "mysterious man who plans to start the war".

"Unveiling the Special Story Mode! Witness the perils that engulf Boruto and the heirs of the shinobi realm in the face of the Fifth Great Ninja War! Who are the two new characters that hold the key to this story…?"

This latest release will include the "largest roster" in the entire series - with well over 120 playable ninjas. Some of the new ones include fan favourites Ashura and Indra Otsutsuki.

