During PlayStation's 'State of Play' event today, Bandai Namco announced Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

It'll be arriving across all platforms including the Nintendo Switch at some point in 2023 and celebrates the 20th anniversary since Naruto's anime debut. Here's the social media announcement:





NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS launches this year with the largest roster yet!



The tale of Naruto and Sasuke continues and has been re-cut and combined with an all new original story! The next entry in the blockbuster Ultimate Ninja STORM series is here!

This release will include the "largest roster" of playable characters ever (some new additions include Ashura, Indra and Otsutsuki) and "crisp" graphics. Here's a bit about what else to expect:

"For the first time in one game, relive selected scenes from Naruto’s childhood until his final battle with Sasuke through anime scenes and in-game battles. Players of past Ultimate Ninja Storm games can see it all with updated graphics. Plus, experience a new story exclusive to the game."

