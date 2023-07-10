Another week has arisen and that means it's time to take a look at the UK Charts.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has once again topped the pile with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The biggest surprise this week, however, is that Metroid Prime Remastered has received a much-welcome boost, re-entering the charts at number thirteen. The game was subject to heavy discounts on sites like Amazon UK, which will have no doubt contributed to its renewed success considerably.
Elsewhere, AEW: Fight Forever has fallen down from third to eighteenth this week, though the Switch version is doing reasonably well against the other platforms, making up 23% of the split, with PS5 in the lead with 42%.
The only new entry this week belongs to The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, which enters the charts at number twenty-two. The Switch version here couldn't quite keep up with the PlayStation, though still managed 25% of the total platform split.
Finally, while Master Detective Archives: Rain Code topped the Japanese Charts last week, it's an entirely different story in the UK this week, as Spike Chunsoft's new IP has fallen out of the charts entirely. It's not a huge surprise given its rather niche appeal in the region, but we'd hoped to see it cling on a bit longer.
Here's this week's UK top forty in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
1
|1
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
6
|2
|FIFA 23
|
5
|3
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
2
|4
|Final Fantasy XVI
|
8
|
5
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|
4
|
6
|God of War Ragnarok
|
12
|
7
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
9
|8
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|
11
|9
|Diablo IV
|
15
|10
|
Minecraft
|
14
|11
|Grant Theft Auto V
|
13
|12
|F1 23
|
-
|13
|Metroid Prime Remastered
|
18
|14
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
19
|15
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
20
|16
|Pokémon Violet
|
-
|17
|WWE 2K23
|
3
|18
|AEW: Fight Forever
|
10
|19
|Sonic Origins Plus
|
22
|20
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
24
|21
|Mario Party Superstars
|
NEW
|22
|
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
|
21
|23
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
25
|24
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|
27
|25
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
29
|26
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|
31
|27
|
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|
26
|28
|Street Fighter 6
|
33
|29
|Just Dance 2023 Edition
|
34
|30
|Minecraft Legends
|
17
|31
|Saints Row
|
30
|32
|Resident Evil 4
|
28
|33
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
35
|34
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
38
|35
|Splatoon 3
|
-
|36
|F1 22
|
37
|37
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
|
39
|38
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|
7
|39
|Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
|
40
|40
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.
Comments 4
Without doubt the game of the year goes to …
Metroid Prime Remastered!!
@beazlen1 Can't argue with that.
Been selling consistently well here in the Netherlands too. Incredible value.
Its amazing that with Metroid Nintendo will for some reason do a quick price drop and give an actual deal on a game.
