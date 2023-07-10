Another week has arisen and that means it's time to take a look at the UK Charts.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has once again topped the pile with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The biggest surprise this week, however, is that Metroid Prime Remastered has received a much-welcome boost, re-entering the charts at number thirteen. The game was subject to heavy discounts on sites like Amazon UK, which will have no doubt contributed to its renewed success considerably.

Elsewhere, AEW: Fight Forever has fallen down from third to eighteenth this week, though the Switch version is doing reasonably well against the other platforms, making up 23% of the split, with PS5 in the lead with 42%.

The only new entry this week belongs to The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, which enters the charts at number twenty-two. The Switch version here couldn't quite keep up with the PlayStation, though still managed 25% of the total platform split.

Finally, while Master Detective Archives: Rain Code topped the Japanese Charts last week, it's an entirely different story in the UK this week, as Spike Chunsoft's new IP has fallen out of the charts entirely. It's not a huge surprise given its rather niche appeal in the region, but we'd hoped to see it cling on a bit longer.

Here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game 1 1 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 6 2 FIFA 23 5 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 2 4 Final Fantasy XVI 8 5 Hogwarts Legacy 4 6 God of War Ragnarok 12 7 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 9 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 11 9 Diablo IV 15 10 Minecraft 14 11 Grant Theft Auto V 13 12 F1 23 - 13 Metroid Prime Remastered 18 14 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 19 15 Nintendo Switch Sports 20 16 Pokémon Violet - 17 WWE 2K23 3 18 AEW: Fight Forever 10 19 Sonic Origins Plus 22 20 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 24 21 Mario Party Superstars NEW 22 The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie 21 23 Super Mario Odyssey 25 24 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury 27 25 Pokémon Scarlet 29 26 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 31 27 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy 26 28 Street Fighter 6 33 29 Just Dance 2023 Edition 34 30 Minecraft Legends 17 31 Saints Row 30 32 Resident Evil 4 28 33 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 35 34 Red Dead Redemption 2 38 35 Splatoon 3 - 36 F1 22 37 37 Lego Harry Potter Collection 39 38 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 7 39 Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life 40 40 Pokémon Legends: Arceus

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.