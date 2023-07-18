FIFA 23 takes the crown in this week's UK Charts ahead of the September arrival of EA Sports FC 24. The Switch version sold reasonably well against the competition, making up 30% of the platform split with PS4 just in the lead at 32%.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, meanwhile, holds strong in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe maintains a solid position at number four.
A few other things to note this week: first up, charts provider GfK has added a handful of new retailers to its weekly data, including the likes of The Game Collection and Simplygames, so hopefully this will provide an even more accurate indication of boxed performance going forwards.
Second, GfK sent over a second update on the charts last week (frankly, too late for us to do anything with), so the 'Last Week' figures in the below table might look a bit off.
Finally, a quick clarification on the two Witcher III entries: the first (No. 31) is the Complete Edition found on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, while the second (No. 32) is the GOTY Edition found on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
So with that out of the way, here's this week's UK top forty in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
1
|1
|FIFA 23
|
2
|2
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
6
|3
|
God of War Ragnarok
|
3
|4
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
-
|
5
|
Battlefield 2042
|
5
|
6
|Hogwarts Legacy
|
8
|
7
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|
7
|8
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
11
|9
|Minecraft
|
19
|10
|
Elden Ring
|
4
|11
|Final Fantasy XVI
|
17
|12
|Pokémon Violet
|
9
|13
|Diablo IV
|
10
|14
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
14
|15
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
16
|16
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
18
|17
|It Takes Two
|
-
|18
|Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
|
12
|19
|F1 23
|
-
|20
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
|
-
|21
|Dead Island 2
|
25
|22
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
23
|23
|Mario Party Superstars
|
15
|24
|WWE 2K23
|
22
|25
|Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
-
|26
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
27
|27
|
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|
-
|28
|Sonic Frontiers
|
-
|29
|The Callisto Protocol
|
13
|30
|Metroid Prime Remastered
|
-
|31
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
|
31
|32
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - GOTY Edition
|
36
|33
|Just Dance 2023 Edition
|
29
|34
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
30
|35
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|
-
|36
|The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
|
38
|37
|Minecraft Legends
|
21
|38
|Sonic Origins Plus
|
26
|39
|Resident Evil 4
|
34
|40
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.
