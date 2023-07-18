FIFA 23 takes the crown in this week's UK Charts ahead of the September arrival of EA Sports FC 24. The Switch version sold reasonably well against the competition, making up 30% of the platform split with PS4 just in the lead at 32%.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, meanwhile, holds strong in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe maintains a solid position at number four.

A few other things to note this week: first up, charts provider GfK has added a handful of new retailers to its weekly data, including the likes of The Game Collection and Simplygames, so hopefully this will provide an even more accurate indication of boxed performance going forwards.

Second, GfK sent over a second update on the charts last week (frankly, too late for us to do anything with), so the 'Last Week' figures in the below table might look a bit off.

Finally, a quick clarification on the two Witcher III entries: the first (No. 31) is the Complete Edition found on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, while the second (No. 32) is the GOTY Edition found on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

So with that out of the way, here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game 1 1 FIFA 23 2 2 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 6 3 God of War Ragnarok 3 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 5 Battlefield 2042 5 6 Hogwarts Legacy 8 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 7 8 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 11 9 Minecraft 19 10 Elden Ring 4 11 Final Fantasy XVI 17 12 Pokémon Violet 9 13 Diablo IV 10 14 Grand Theft Auto V 14 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 16 16 Nintendo Switch Sports 18 17 It Takes Two - 18 Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach 12 19 F1 23 - 20 Lego Harry Potter Collection - 21 Dead Island 2 25 22 Super Mario Odyssey 23 23 Mario Party Superstars 15 24 WWE 2K23 22 25 Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 26 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 27 27 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - 28 Sonic Frontiers - 29 The Callisto Protocol 13 30 Metroid Prime Remastered - 31 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition 31 32 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - GOTY Edition 36 33 Just Dance 2023 Edition 29 34 Pokémon Scarlet 30 35 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 36 The Lord of the Rings: Gollum 38 37 Minecraft Legends 21 38 Sonic Origins Plus 26 39 Resident Evil 4 34 40 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.