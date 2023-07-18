FIFA 23
Image: EA

FIFA 23 takes the crown in this week's UK Charts ahead of the September arrival of EA Sports FC 24. The Switch version sold reasonably well against the competition, making up 30% of the platform split with PS4 just in the lead at 32%.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, meanwhile, holds strong in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe maintains a solid position at number four.

A few other things to note this week: first up, charts provider GfK has added a handful of new retailers to its weekly data, including the likes of The Game Collection and Simplygames, so hopefully this will provide an even more accurate indication of boxed performance going forwards.

Second, GfK sent over a second update on the charts last week (frankly, too late for us to do anything with), so the 'Last Week' figures in the below table might look a bit off.

Finally, a quick clarification on the two Witcher III entries: the first (No. 31) is the Complete Edition found on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, while the second (No. 32) is the GOTY Edition found on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

So with that out of the way, here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game

1

 1 FIFA 23

2

 2 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

6

 3

God of War Ragnarok

3

 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

-

5

Battlefield 2042

5

6

 Hogwarts Legacy

8

7

 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

7

 8 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

11

 9 Minecraft

19

 10

Elden Ring

4

 11 Final Fantasy XVI

17

 12 Pokémon Violet

9

 13 Diablo IV

10

 14

Grand Theft Auto V

14

 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

16

 16 Nintendo Switch Sports

18

 17 It Takes Two

-

 18 Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

12

 19 F1 23

-

 20 Lego Harry Potter Collection

-

 21 Dead Island 2

25

 22

Super Mario Odyssey

23

 23 Mario Party Superstars

15

 24 WWE 2K23

22

 25 Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

-

 26 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

27

 27

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

-

 28 Sonic Frontiers

-

 29 The Callisto Protocol

13

 30 Metroid Prime Remastered

-

 31 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition

31

 32 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - GOTY Edition

36

 33 Just Dance 2023 Edition

29

 34 Pokémon Scarlet

30

 35 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

-

 36 The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

38

 37 Minecraft Legends

21

 38 Sonic Origins Plus

26

 39 Resident Evil 4

34

 40 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.