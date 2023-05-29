CD Projeckt Red has announced that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has now sold an incredible 50 million copies since the game's initial launch back in 2015.

It's certainly an impressive stat regardless of its presence on multiple platforms. Over the years, The Witcher 3 has shown up on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The latter launched on October 15th, 2019 as a 'Complete Edition' containing all major expansions and DLC.

Since then, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners have been treated to further visual and performance upgrades to bring the game more in line with modern standards, including enhanced textures, increased crowd density, and a ray tracing mode.





Thank you for your enormous support over the years! ❤️ The School of the Wolf is growing! 🐺 Over 50 million people joined Geralt of Rivia on his Path of finding Ciri and defeating the Wild Hunt!Thank you for your enormous support over the years! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lhMHmgF34z May 29, 2023

The game has also won multiple accolades over the years, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2015 and SXSW 2016. Despite this, CD Projekt Red had a rough start with its latest flagship title, Cyberpunk 2077, which launched to lukewarm reception thanks to shoddy performance and frequent bugs.

Thankfully, however, the studio has taken great strides in improving the state of Cyberpunk 2077 since its release and is now gearing up for the launch of a major expansion called Phantom Liberty, starring The Wire's Idris Elba.