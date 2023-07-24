Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ever since we learnt that Ash Ketchum and Pikachu would be leaving the Pokémon animated series, our thoughts have naturally turned to what comes next. Pokémon Horizons began to air in Japan back in April, and The Pokémon Company has now revealed a sneak peek at the series' Western dub at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

The 11-minute clip (found above) introduces us to the new series protagonist, Liko, as she first visits the Kanto region and enrols in school there. This all builds up to Liko getting her first partner Pokémon — but who is it going to be? You'll have to watch the teaser to find out (though it will come as no surprise to those who have paid attention to the marketing so far).

Unfortunately, there is no official release date for Pokémon Horizons in the West for the moment, but the Pokémon Company wasn't done there. During the Comic-Con panel, the company also shared a trailer for Ash's finale in the Pokémon Ultimate Journeys series, which will culminate in a special run of episodes called 'To Be A Pokémon Master'. These aired in Japan a couple of months ago, but they will be getting their Western debut on Netflix from 8th September — prepare for an emotional goodbye, folks.

We also saw an awesome animated trailer for the Pokémon World Championships which kicks off in Yokohama, Japan, from 11th-13th August.

Now that's a lot of Pokémon anime news. First on the list will be Ash and Pikachu's final run in September, but be sure to keep an eye out over the following months for a better idea of when we can see more of Liko and her partner Pokémon.