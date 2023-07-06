Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If the official Pokémon forums weren't already enough in one week, The Pokémon Company has today launched a brand new show on YouTube known as 'Beyond the Pokédex'.

It's hosted by Spruce and Maple and will be taking a "deeper look" at what makes every Pokémon unique from #1 (Bulbasaur) to 1000 (Gholdengo) "and beyond". These pocket monsters will be examined through video games, animation, the trading card game, manga and more.





Learn more about Sobble, the Water Lizard Pokémon, in the latest episode of Beyond the Pokédex!



📺 https://t.co/ikmRP5R232 pic.twitter.com/Y5JD58YxzD Did you know that Sobble’s tears have the potency of 100 onions? 🧅 ✖️ 💯Learn more about Sobble, the Water Lizard Pokémon, in the latest episode of Beyond the Pokédex! July 5, 2023

This first episode, as mentioned in the tweet above, focuses in on the water-type Sobble - who is first encountered in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Sword and Shield as a starter Pokémon. You can see the full comprehensive episode in the video above.

