The Pokémon Company recently launched official community forums on its website, allowing trainers to stay up to date with the latest news, discuss all things related to Pokémon and even help out other community members.
While it sounds like a great way for trainers to interact with each other, the forums are already in need of some serious moderation. The boards are currently being spammed with all sorts of topics. In the 'general' section, there are posts asking trainers which Pokémon they would eat along with a number of questionable threads. Here's just a small sample:
Some trainers are referring to it as "Miiverse 2.0". Fortunately, the discussion does seem to be more on-topic in other areas, like the Trading Card Game section.
According to the forum's official rules and guidelines, the board is meant to encourage users to contribute in a "positive way". It also doesn't approve of "foul language or inappropriate themes" and mentions how staff reserves the right to take disciplinary action if individuals are having a negative impact on the community.
If you are game to participate in the community discussion on the Pokémon forums, you'll need to log in or create a Pokémon Trainer Club account. Have you checked out these forums yet? Are you at all surprised it's already being spammed? Comment below.
[source pokemon.com]
Comments 30
I love that you guys used UltimaShadow’s tweet, and he’s right
I checked over there an hour ago and it’s such a train wreck, who thought this was a good idea?
I'll give it a week.
Join the Moose Club, we have free candy.
it got taken down... took em' long enough lol
@TheBigBlue maybe they saw our Forum and wanted a piece of our Moose cake.
How bad is it? The tweet won't load for me.
I don’t think this is going to last long at all, and wile it’s a fun idea on paper, in practice I don’t think was ever going to work, heck they didn’t even seem to put a whole lot of moderation into it, that’s already a bad start, I mean there is a post on there asking which Pokémon is the hottest, lmao.
What a shame though, because with the proper moderation it could actually be a pretty fun place to discuss problems, and give feedback, and other fun stuff with Pokémon.
@Luminous117 well, one of the threads is asking which Pokémon is the hottest, so hopefully that gives you an idea
@Luminous117 very, very, bad.
They had to have known, right?
@Snatcher -starts singing- we are the champions!!!
Which pokemon would you like to eat for lunch is very relevant. The games have made it pretty clear that Pokemon do in fact get eaten. But which are the tastiest?? We must know.
Why are people like this?
Hey guys, did you know that in terms of water based Pokémon, Vaporeon is the most cool : )
@FishyS Taste is relative, so one's results may vary. As far as most edible, it's been proven to be Togepi, because egg.
@Snatcher The hottest Pokemon has to be a fire type, duh. 🔥 ❤️
Which Pokémon is the hottest? I'm asking for a friend.
This Is why miiverse died, this Is why we can't have nice things.
stop being weird freaks online please.
@PokemonDMG So flareon right?
@FishyS Yeah I think that one is fair.
Oh my God this is hilarious 😂
@CurryPowderKeg79 all my friends tell me it’s machamp.
While I am nostalgic for an internet that isnt consolidated to a handful of websites, I cant imagine the kind of bravery it takes to see the insanity of social media spaces in 2023 and think, "Yeah, let's throw our hat into the ring."
@PokemonDMG magcargo… I mean.. it is literally made out of magma
They stink! They took down one of my posts that was on topic and took down @Owl1's Moose Club!
Our forums are way better!
I think they closed it but that was the best fifteen minutes of my life
That escalated quickly. That's how I'm describing it as...
I love how it immediately goes from thinking gardevoir is hot to does this charizard look homeless lmao.
Edit:this has been the most I've laughed in a week going through the forums
Let’s hope the mods are paid. Dear Lord.
Oh wow, that’s certainly something I never saw coming. I wouldn’t be surprised if the more “controversial” threads (you know the ones) are pruned and the users either given a warning or banned from using those forums again.
And one more thing: since accounts on Pokemon’s official forum is tied to a Play! Pokémon that means TPCi staff (and possibly volunteers) will now know about some of the questionable things you’re into and will probably act accordingly.
@Aerona I can still access it, TPCi more than likely decided to send all incoming posts into a sort of “waiting room” until they’re approved by a moderator due to the sheer clustercuss that’s going on.
