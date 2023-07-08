Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Sat 8th Jul, 2023 16:00 BST]:

The Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown social channels appear to have come to life, announcing an update is on the way. There's now a new video (above) teasing a half-hour presentation. This will take place next week on 12th July via the Nacon YouTube channel. Gameplay footage has also been confirmed.

Original article [Tue 4th Jul, 2023 00:55 BST]:

Last year in May, publisher Nacon made the tough decision to delay Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown until 2023. Well, there's now apparently been another delay, and it now appears to have pushed the release date back to next year.

According to a recent Nacon financial report uploaded last week, the next entry in the open-world racing series is now scheduled to release in the first quarter of 2024. What's a bit odd is that the same report also claims the game is still on the way to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

These same versions were reportedly cancelled last year. It's also been noted how the official website for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is still listing a "2023" release date for the title. There have been no updates about the Nintendo Switch version of the game for some time now, either.

Nacon hasn't said anything about another possible delay, but the sources of this story have reached out, so if there are any developments, we'll let you know. When this "open world driving and lifestyle experience" does arrive, players can look forward to racing around a 1:1 scale version of Hong Kong Island.