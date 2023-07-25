Techland, the developer behind the first-person zombie title Dying Light, has gained a majority shareholder in Chinese conglomerate Tencent.

Announced via a blog post by CEO Pawel Marchewka, Techland will reportedly "retain full ownership of our IPs, maintain creative freedom, and continue to operate the way we believe is right". However, the company believes that "the best, boldest dreams can only be achieved while working side-by-side with like-minded friends and strong partners". Marchewka will also continue to serve as CEO.

Formed back in 1991, Techland has produced titles such as Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger and Dead Island before gaining significant renown as the developer of Dying Light and its sequel, Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Techland is hoping that its partnership with Tencent will allow it to turn Dying Light into the "ultimate zombie game experience" for players while boosting development for its upcoming open-world action RPG.

Dying Light: Definitive Edition launched for the Nintendo Switch back in 2021 and gained a solid 8/10 in our review. Meanwhile, a cloud version of its sequel was announced to launch alongside its release on other platforms but was subsequently delayed.