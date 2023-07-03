Switch Player, one of the last dedicated gaming magazines in the UK, is ending its six-year run with one final issue, launching later this month.

Originally launched to coincide with the Switch's release back in March 2017, the magazine has gone on to release 68 issues in total, with the upcoming final issue to be its 69th. In a tweet from Switch Player (now rebranded to Ninty Media), it states that "the writing has been on the wall for some time".

We make these in our own time, and the model, combined with how much work is required to make two products - not to mention the cost of paper these days means that a magazine is not viable.



However, we are evolving what we do into something bigger and more premium! — Ninty Fresh Magazine (@NintyFreshMag) July 3, 2023

The team behind Switch Player has also confirmed that Ninty Fresh, a separate magazine covering Nintendo products in a much broader fashion, is also coming to an end. It is now looking to merge both brands into a new premium venture which it will announce "soon".

Issues of Ninty Fresh have, up until now, been funded via Kickstarter. Switch Player, meanwhile, was funded via ongoing pledges through Patreon. The team behind both also covered the PlayStation Vita extensively via The Vita Lounge magazine, which ended shortly before the launch of Switch Player in 2017.