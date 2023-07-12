One of Nintendo's most sought-after Switch peripherals has been restocked in its official online stores in North America and Europe — yes, the Nintendo Switch Online wireless version of the Nintendo 64 controller is in stock at the time of writing:

One of these pads will set you back £39.99 / $49.99 USD / $64.99 CAD, but if you want to play and enjoy the library of N64 classics available via the Switch Online Expansion Pack — including Super Mario 64, Zelda: Ocarina of Time, GoldenEye, and a bunch more absolute winners — you really need to play with the quirky controller those games were originally designed for.

They're likely to be gone very quickly, so if you've been waiting for a restock, go, go, go...