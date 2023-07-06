Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following on from Sonic's birthday celebrations, Netflix is now gearing up for the launch of the second season of Sonic Prime on 13th July.

Ahead of its release, it's actually gone and made the first episode of season 2 available on YouTube. It did something similar with the first episode of the original season. Here's a brief description:

"Shadow ambushes Sonic in the void of the Shatterverse to confront his rival about the destruction of Green Hill — and take matters into his own hands."

If you haven't finished the first season yet, you might be better off watching it first. Here's the premise:

"When an explosive battle with Dr. Eggman shatters the universe, Sonic races through parallel dimensions to reconnect with his friends and save the world."

The first season was generally well-received: