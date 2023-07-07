The former Square Enix and Sega developer Yuji Naka has now been sentenced to two years and six months in prison, with a probation period of four years. He's also received fines of two million and 171 million yen.

Website and social media account 'SEGAbits' shared a bit more detail about this based on a translation of a Yahoo Japan news story - explaining how Naka has been given "4 years suspension" for showing "remorse". He will still have to comply with certain rules from the court to avoid jail time and must pay both fines, adding up to 173 million yen in total (over 1 million USD).

If you missed the previous updates, Naka was and two other former Square Enix employees were accused of purchasing shares in developers 'Aiming' and 'Ateam' ahead of the launch of Dragon Quest Tact and Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, and then selling stock when the games were publically announced.

As highlighted by Yahoo Japan, Tokyo's District Court sentenced Naka under violation of Japan's "Financial Instruments and Exchange Act". He was previously arrested twice for insider trading alongside Taisuke Sazaki and Fumiaki Suzuki.

Naka's most recent video game release was the troubled Square Enix title Balan Wonderworld. After falling out with the company, former Sonic team members, and the blue blur's co-creator Naoto Ohshima, he took up the past time of mobile game development.