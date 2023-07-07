Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Black Salt's "sinister fishing adventure" game Dredge has just received its second major update on the Nintendo Switch.

This latest one adds new wildlife events, a "passive mode" - allowing you to swim about the sea in peace, a photo mode, a new character, and new aberrations.





📸 Photomode

🐙 10 brand new aberrations

🐳 Wildlife events



Plus, experience the game in a brand new way with Passive Mode ☮️



Link: pic.twitter.com/ZMNpB0iKiG Update 2 for Dredge is now live on all platforms! ⚓📸 Photomode🐙 10 brand new aberrations🐳 Wildlife eventsPlus, experience the game in a brand new way with Passive Mode ☮️Link: https://t.co/ARYwzo0lgu July 6, 2023

The third update will follow this one adding "boat customisations" including paint schemes and flags. And the fourth and final paid DLC will focus on the mysterious Ironhaven Corporation. Here's what you can expect (via the PlayStation Blog):