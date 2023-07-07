Black Salt's "sinister fishing adventure" game Dredge has just received its second major update on the Nintendo Switch.
This latest one adds new wildlife events, a "passive mode" - allowing you to swim about the sea in peace, a photo mode, a new character, and new aberrations.
The third update will follow this one adding "boat customisations" including paint schemes and flags. And the fourth and final paid DLC will focus on the mysterious Ironhaven Corporation. Here's what you can expect (via the PlayStation Blog):
"They’re looking to establish an innovative drilling operation in the area to revitalize the towns and populations, but their ultimate goal is unknown. As you gather materials to construct new buildings and biomatter to fuel the rig, meet new characters, craft new equipment, and catch new fish, you may uncover the truth behind their potentially nefarious operations."