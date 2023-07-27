Although Sonic Superstars is just around the corner, Sega is always busy with various other Sonic projects, and it seems to definitely have something else lined up - with the company last month filing a mysterious trademark in Japan for "Sonic & Friends".

Now, in a slight development, it seems the logo trademark for it was made public last week. As you can see below it features the silhouette of Sonic's face (via Chizai-Watch):

There's no confirmation about what exactly this trademark is for, but some of the tags attached to the filing cover everything from video games, ROM cartridges to optical disk. Sonic the Hedgehog has also branched out to all sorts of entertainment over the years from toylines to Netflix animated series and even movies.

If we hear any updates about this, we'll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, tell us what you make of this latest trademark filing in the comments section.