Although Sonic Superstars is just around the corner, Sega is always busy with various other Sonic projects, and it seems to definitely have something else lined up - with the company last month filing a mysterious trademark in Japan for "Sonic & Friends".
Now, in a slight development, it seems the logo trademark for it was made public last week. As you can see below it features the silhouette of Sonic's face (via Chizai-Watch):
There's no confirmation about what exactly this trademark is for, but some of the tags attached to the filing cover everything from video games, ROM cartridges to optical disk. Sonic the Hedgehog has also branched out to all sorts of entertainment over the years from toylines to Netflix animated series and even movies.
If we hear any updates about this, we'll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, tell us what you make of this latest trademark filing in the comments section.
[source chizai-watch.com, via twitter.com]
Could be their next attempt at a gacha game, it’s been a while since they launched a new mobile game and it’s trendy now to exploit people with gachas so I can see them trying again.
Very interesting!
If I remember correctly, wasn't there a 3DS theme using the same desing as that Sonic face?
I don't think this is a replacement for Mario and Sonic (possibly with other Sega IP), as some were speculating. Looks more like something for a toy line
Can't wait for Sonic & Friends Racing Transformed.
In all seriousness though, this logo looks pretty kiddie, so I wouldn't get too excited. I get the vibe it could be some kind of "Sonic Jr. Preschool" thing or something.
The logo looks cute.
I wonder if SEGA will ever make Sonic spin off games with completely different genre, let's say cute life sim game with ability to dash for optional situation.
