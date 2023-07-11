Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

NIS America has been heavy on rereleasing its back-catalogue of games through its Prinny Presents collections, but later this year, the Rhapsody series is stealing the spotlight in Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles.

In today's trailer, the publisher is shining a light on a PS2 sequel that we never got in the West, and the second game in this duology — Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom. Released in Japan in 2000, Rhapsody III acts as both a prequel and a sequel to the first two games in the series.

Taking a chapter-based approach, you'll be able to play through the game with up to 16 different characters both new and returning from Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure and Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess. The PS2 entry uses a blend of gorgeous sprite work and 3D backgrounds and enemies which has been touched up for this rerelease. It also features a revamped battle system that improves on past titles, utilises a 3D camera, and introduces combination attacks with other characters.