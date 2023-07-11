NIS America has been heavy on rereleasing its back-catalogue of games through its Prinny Presents collections, but later this year, the Rhapsody series is stealing the spotlight in Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles.

In today's trailer, the publisher is shining a light on a PS2 sequel that we never got in the West, and the second game in this duology — Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom. Released in Japan in 2000, Rhapsody III acts as both a prequel and a sequel to the first two games in the series.

Taking a chapter-based approach, you'll be able to play through the game with up to 16 different characters both new and returning from Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure and Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess. The PS2 entry uses a blend of gorgeous sprite work and 3D backgrounds and enemies which has been touched up for this rerelease. It also features a revamped battle system that improves on past titles, utilises a 3D camera, and introduces combination attacks with other characters.

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles comes to Nintendo Switch on 29th August in North America and 1st September in Europe. Will you be rushing to get your hands on two previously unlocalised RPGs? Let us know in the comments.