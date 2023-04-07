Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

NIS America has revealed that Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles is launching on Switch on 29th August 2023 in North America, 1st September 2023 in Europe, and September 9th in Australia and Oceania.

Announced back in January, Marl Kingdom Chronicles marks the first time that Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess and Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom have received a western release. Both games will be getting a full English dub with remastered visuals.

The brand-new trailer (above) focuses on the second game in the series, Ballad of the Little Princess, which takes place 12 years after the first game. You now play as Kururu, the daughter of Cornet, who goes on a magical, musical adventure which sees her looking for her prince charming.

First released on the PlayStation in 1999 in Japan, Kururu's adventure has seen a rerelease on PSN in Japan, but this will be the first time we've received an official localisation on our side of the world.

Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom, which will likely be the focus of the next trailer. This third installment came to PS2 in Japan in 2000 and made the jump to 3D. The game is split into six separate chapters, and it acts as both a prequel and a sequel to Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure (which you can play on Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 3) and Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess.