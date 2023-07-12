Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link and Zelda
Image: Nintendo Life

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been out for two whole months now, and it seems that every day more and more people are completing the game's main story quest and getting back to the larger job at hand — which is still torturing Koroks, apparently.

However, some have not been content to finish the game in quite so conventional a way, and have been going back to the final boss to take it on with much more, shall we say, creative methods (thanks, Kotaku). These range from the extremely clever to the downright ridiculous, so we thought that it would be only right to share some of our favourites with you.

To be clear, the following videos specifically show Tears of the Kingdom's final boss. So, if you haven't made it that far yet and you don't want anything to be spoiled, then do not read on! We have even added the following picture so that you don't get a sneak peek by mistake...

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Korok
Ya-ha-ha! Spoilers ahead! — Image: Nintendo Life

Still with us? Wonderful. Let's get into some of the creative ways that players have been tackling the final boss.

Many of the really creative solutions that we have seen come from @yukino_san_14, who seems to have perfected the old trap-him-in-a-cage-and-cause-pain method. Lasers? Bombs? Spikes? We've seen it all:

The player even went as far as building a fully-functional maze from which the game's big bad can't escape — he may be able to raise an army pretty quickly but don't go trusting the Demon King with directions.

What about methods that are a little less stabby/explode-y? Yep, they have that covered too...

And we'll finish with a particular favourite of ours from @pm0200kt, which takes away all of Big-G's threats by making him work in a little shop instead of trying to mow down the Hero of Hyrule at every turn — we'll take two of those apples and do you have any cheese and onion crisps in?

Which of the above methods is your favourite? Are there any more that we have missed? Let us know in the comments.

[source kotaku.com]