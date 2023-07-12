The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been out for two whole months now, and it seems that every day more and more people are completing the game's main story quest and getting back to the larger job at hand — which is still torturing Koroks, apparently.

However, some have not been content to finish the game in quite so conventional a way, and have been going back to the final boss to take it on with much more, shall we say, creative methods (thanks, Kotaku). These range from the extremely clever to the downright ridiculous, so we thought that it would be only right to share some of our favourites with you.

To be clear, the following videos specifically show Tears of the Kingdom's final boss. So, if you haven't made it that far yet and you don't want anything to be spoiled, then do not read on! We have even added the following picture so that you don't get a sneak peek by mistake...