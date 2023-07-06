Remember the days when consoles took humungous cartridges and it became almost tradition to blow into them occasionally to ensure their ongoing health and happiness? Well, it turns out that Nintendo doesn't want you to do that anymore.
As posted by Nintendo's Twitter support page (and spotted by the folks over at Automaton), it's been advised that you shouldn't blow into the Switch's cartridge slot, as doing so may cause saliva to stick to the terminals and therefore eventually cause rust. Crikey.
Fully translated, the tweets read:
"Inside of game card slots, there are contactors that read the game cards. If you try to clean this area with a cotton swab or insert a damaged game card, you could possibly damage the card reader. Please do not touch the inside of the game card slot.
"If dust gets into the game card slot, use a vacuum cleaner to clean it. Do not breathe into it or similar. Saliva may adhere to the contactors and cause rust or corrosion."
Frankly, this goes against everything we've ever known. Surely everyone has blown into a cartridge or cartridge slot at some point in their lives? If that doesn't work, then what next? Heck, even Nintendo's own commercial for Super Mario Bros.' 25th Anniversary showcased a young lad blowing into the cartridge.
What do you make of Nintendo's advice here? Have you blown into your Switch cartridge slot to rid it of dust? Let us know with a comment down below.
[source twitter.com, via automaton-media.com]
Comments 14
What’s good enough for the NES…
It has a dust cover so why would anyone need to?
Got it, only licking the cartridge slot is ok👍
It's well known to console collectors that doing this will only work short-term and will eventually screw up your cartridges and consoles due to corrosion.
In any case I've never even had any problems with the Switch not reading cartridges, even on my launch-day model, so the thought of doing this never even came to my mind.
Yeah we've all done it but also can you imagine the accumulated volume of saliva that was blown into nes carts over the years....
I’ve been blowing since the Atari. Always solved my problems and not created new ones. Think I’d struggle to get my Harry into the game card slot
cant lick the cartridges, cant blow on the slot. whats the point anymore
Had to use IPA several times already to clean it, even so the Switch is 99.9% of the time docked and the port is closed.
And this is why I always cover up my consoles with dust protection when not using. Leaving out to the elements isn't good. Dust is a big no no.
Let's be honest, blowing into the cartridge is something you did less frequently with SNES games, and seldom did with N64 games. The connector technology improved over time, and it's something I've never needed to do with GBA or DS games.
Yeah I don’t like doing it because I know saliva will just build up overtime, and that’s just gross to think about, plus it has a cover so I never see the need too anyway.
I suppose I'll just go back to playing Waifu Uncovered like a normal weirdo.
They’ve been saying that since the NES days; did they think we’d listen now?! 😆
I've been blowing since the early 90s and Shiguru isn't going to stop me now.
