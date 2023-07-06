Remember the days when consoles took humungous cartridges and it became almost tradition to blow into them occasionally to ensure their ongoing health and happiness? Well, it turns out that Nintendo doesn't want you to do that anymore.

As posted by Nintendo's Twitter support page (and spotted by the folks over at Automaton), it's been advised that you shouldn't blow into the Switch's cartridge slot, as doing so may cause saliva to stick to the terminals and therefore eventually cause rust. Crikey.

Fully translated, the tweets read:

"Inside of game card slots, there are contactors that read the game cards. If you try to clean this area with a cotton swab or insert a damaged game card, you could possibly damage the card reader. Please do not touch the inside of the game card slot. "If dust gets into the game card slot, use a vacuum cleaner to clean it. Do not breathe into it or similar. Saliva may adhere to the contactors and cause rust or corrosion."

Frankly, this goes against everything we've ever known. Surely everyone has blown into a cartridge or cartridge slot at some point in their lives? If that doesn't work, then what next? Heck, even Nintendo's own commercial for Super Mario Bros.' 25th Anniversary showcased a young lad blowing into the cartridge.

What do you make of Nintendo's advice here? Have you blown into your Switch cartridge slot to rid it of dust? Let us know with a comment down below.