Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5 (catchy, right) is now available on Switch, adding in eight new tracks and three new racers. We have been busy playing through all of the add-ons and we were pleased to hear a little nod to the SNES classic Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island as new racer Kamek speeds around the track.

If you sound Kamek's horn (by pressing ZL when you don't have an item), the sound isn't a usual honk, but the repeated four-note phrase that the character consistently made in his game debut. If you haven't already tried it out for yourself, you can hear the sound in all its glory in the following tweet from @KirbyCheatFurby:

Of course, Kamek isn't the first racer to have a throwback horn sound — King Boo's is a Mario Sunshine-esque scream, for example — but it is nice to see the meddling wizard get a little bit of respect after having been left off the race roster for so long.

Are there any other Easter eggs that you have spotted in this latest wave of Mario Kart DLC? Let us know in the comments.