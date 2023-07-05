We all remember the start-up animations from the Wii home menu, right? You'd select a game, see the icon fill the screen and then watch a short animation (accompanied by music, of course) while you chose whether to start the title or head back to the home page. We miss them.

For many of us, these menu animations are deeply ingrained in our heads for the likes of Smash Bros. Brawl, Skyward Sword and Super Mario Galaxy, but what would things be like if some of the Switch's finest titles got the same treatment? That is the very question that YouTube channel Pineapple Puppy has attempted to answer, as they built Wii-style menu animations for a whole bunch of Switch games and now we're feeling all kinds of nostalgic.

The titles span the entire Switch catalogue, with the animator making brilliant short intros for the likes of Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker and many more. You can find the full video below.

Of course, with so many Switch games brought over from older systems, there was bound to be a certain level of crossover (the Breath of the Wild one is near-identical to the game's load screen as found on the Wii U), but many of these are completely original creations and immediately capture the vibe of the Switch game with all of the nostalgia of the Wii's menu style.

Turning back to the Switch is going to feel a little quieter now, but let's hope that the console's successor carries a little more personality on its home menu — or at least gives us some better theme options...

What do you make of these Wii menu mock-ups? Let us know your favourites in the comments below.