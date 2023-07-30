Taking a look at last week's battle, Europe went up against two opposing forces from North America for the DS release of Magic & Might: Clash of Heroes. Full blown civil war, over here. Europe came away with the victory, though, bringing in 56% of the vote with its distinctly more colourful composition.
This week, were going to be jumping back in time once again to the days of the SNES. This time, Enix is taking to the ring with its 1993 release of Illusion of Gaia (known as Illusion of Time in PAL regions) from developer Quintet.
There are actually quite a few different variations on the box art with this one, so let's take this one step at a time, shall we?