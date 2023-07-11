Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Last week, The Pokémon Company announced it would be launching its new app Pokémon Sleep in "late July".

Now, in an update, the "open beta" of this app is now officially available to Android users in select regions around the world. This includes trainers in Argentina, Australia, Brzil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, New Zealand, Venezuela, Panama and Peru.

Head over to Google Play to download it. It's a small download, but will require an additional one when you boot it up. This beta runs until the 13th July, so you only have a few nights to test it out.