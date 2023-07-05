Pokémon HOME is continually being improved with all sorts of patches and updates, and the latest one to arrive on the scene bumps the mobile version of the handy storage application up to version 3.0.1.

Although it is just a small update, it does still address some pesky issues, especially if you've been transferring Pokémon across from Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Keep in mind, the Switch version of the app is still on 3.0.0.

Here are the details in full for the mobile update of Pokémon HOME (via the Google Play Store):

Pokémon HOME, Version 3.0.1 (Mobile)

- Fixed an issue in which Spinda would only appear with one specific pattern of spts when viewed on the status screen.

- Fixed an issue in which Pokémon transferred from Pokémon Legends: Arceus would be shown as unregistered in the National Pokédex under certain circumstances.