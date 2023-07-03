Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're a fan of Otome visual novels, then you'll want to keep an eye on this month's Radiant Tale, launching on July 27th, 2023.

Developed by Idea Factory and published by Aksys Games, the game originally launched in Japan back on May 26th, 2022, and follows protagonist Tifalia as she joins a dysfunctional troupe known as CIRCUS.

The artwork looks pretty great and there's a pink cat in the game, so that's cool.

Physical copies of the game will also be available via sites such as Amazon. For those who prefer digital copies, you can pre-order Radiant Tale on the eShop now for £44.99 / $49.99.

Join the CIRCUS! Tifalia longs for an eventful life. One day, a group called CIRCUS comes to town – but their show is a dismal failure. Lamenting their lack of success, CIRCUS wanders into the inn where Tifalia works with her aunt. After relaying the events of the day, CIRCUS discovers that Tifalia might be able to help them and recruit her to act as producer for their dysfunctional troupe. Will they master the ring? Or just be mediocre? A crazy dragon that loves to tickle, a spiked clown that doesn’t make you laugh, a water creature who doesn’t want to use water magic, an acrobat who doesn’t know how to entertain, a drunkard fur ball, an unmotivated leader, and an amateur producer who just joined.

Will they ever be able to perform for a crowd and bring down the house? Or will they stay a 3 ring circus?

