If you've seen mention of a game called NightmareScape coming to the Switch and are thinking "Oooh, this looks like a brand new game!", well it's not. A brand new game, that is.

It's actually a port of an existing title on PC and PlayStation called In Nightmare that's been renamed for the Switch. Why? Well, we don't know for sure, but our best guess is because the existing game didn't receive the most positive reception. At the time of writing, the Metacritic score for the PlayStation 5 version is sitting at 53.

It's also worth mentioning, however, that NightmareScape has undergone a change in publisher for the Switch version: while Maximum Games published the original release, Astrolabe Games is porting the Switch version. Beijing company Magic Fish Studio handled the development of the game.

Still, there's every chance that the game could have been spruced up for its Switch launch; we're certainly hoping so, anyway. There's no release date at the time of writing, but we're expecting an announcement very soon.

Here's a look at the key features from In Nightmare:

- Hope Rests in your Dreams - Escape the dark whimsical dreamworld that has trapped you, search the realm for clues, and begin uncovering the truth of your reality.

- Puzzle Through Pain - Along your journey, you will encounter puzzles that will attempt to thwart your progress. Use your wits and your spirit guide to help you overcome anything that gets in your way.

- A Light in the Darkness - Control your dream spirit to assist you as a decoy, detect invisible pathways or items, and become keenly aware of threats that lie ahead.

- Nightmares Made Real - Your subconscious creates the monsters you truly fear. Don’t let them or the shadows lurking catch you and keep you in the eternal nightmare.

Does this one look enticing to you? Have you played In Nightmare? Let us know with a comment.