Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

New Star Games and Five Aces Publishing have announced that New Star GP will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch later this year following a Steam launch on August 8th, 2023.

Boasting gorgeous retro-inspired visuals, the game features locations such as Brisbane, Quebec and Côte D’Azur with races taking places in both the '80s and '90s. Four-player split-screen compatibility has also been confirmed for those looking for some local multiplayer action.

Let's take a look at some official info from the game's Steam page:

STUNNING RETRO VISUALS

Beautifully rendered retro looks and a driving retro soundtrack that bring back fond memories of the iconic racing games of the 1990s. CHOOSE YOUR RACE STRATEGY!

A pick-up-and-play arcade driving experience that has more depth than you think. While anyone can take the wheel and have success, those who want to truly master the game will want to make use of tyre choice and wear, component reliability, slipstreaming opponents, fuel load, and even pit strategy. Anything can happen in races, from catastrophic component failures and dynamic weather changes, to tyre blowouts and multi-car pileups. START YOUR CAREER IN THE '80s

Compete in GPs, Elimination Races, Time Trials, Checkpoint Races, and one-on-one Rival Races. In between events, choose how to upgrade your car, or which staff perks to equip: from sponsored car components to faster pit stops. When you’ve won a season, progress to the next decade of racing and face a new set of opponents and challenges in a brand new car!

RACE ICONIC LOCATIONS AROUND THE WORLD!

Race a myriad of events across the decades at some of the most iconic racing locations around the world. Earn rewards for setting personal bests! CHALLENGE YOUR FRIENDS IN SPLIT-SCREEN MULTIPLAYER!

Enjoy the game with your friends with a fun split-screen social multiplayer mode. Play with 2, 3, or 4 players, choose your car, driver, handicap, and play mode, and any of the tracks to compete on. Points carry over from event to event, so it’s as easy to play one race as it is to play a whole season of racing together.

Will you be picking up New Star GP when it launches later this year? Let us know with a comment.