We are still a little way off Persona 5 Tactica making its way over to Switch on 17th November, but it's never too early to start planning which characters are going to make it into your squad, right?

Fortunately, Atlus is here to make that planning period a little easier as it took to the Anime Expo yesterday to reveal the first in a series of 'Character Spotlight' trailers. It looks like the purpose of these is all about helping us get an idea of each character's skillset, with this first one (above) highlighting the abilities of Joker, Morgana and newcomer Erina.

As explained in the video, Joker's weapons target single enemies, dealing moderate damage from a good distance; Morgana is able to use a sweep attack to knock enemies out of cover, opening them up to damage from allies; Erina — a "mysterious revolutionary" — is able to target multiple enemies and deal out high levels of damage.

The character spotlight also details some of the fighters' special abilities, so be sure to check it out in full to get the complete rundown.

There are a lot more heroes to get through from the Phantom Thieves of Hearts group, so we can expect a couple more spotlight videos like this over the coming months before the game is released this winter.