The Pokémon Company has announced a new limited-time distribution for the latest entries in the series Scarlet and Violet.

This time it's a Dark Tera Type Charizard. It will be available until 31st August 2023 via the Mystery Gift option. Here's a bit about it, along with the code (via Serebii.net): DARKTERA0006

"This distribution was given during today's anime episode in Japan and gives a special gift of a Charizard loosely based on Friede's Charizard in the anime. It has the Dark Tera Type and the moves Crunch, Flare Blitz, Acrobatics and Belly Drum. It has max IVs in Attack and Speed and 20 IVs in all other stats."