Mortal Kombat 1 is easily one of the most anticipated releases of 2023, and leading up to its September release, it will be sharing more and more about what it has to offer.

In a social media update, it's been revealed more about the game will be shared at San Diego Comic-Con panel on 21st July (that's later this week). According to the official game account, it's one "you won't want to miss". The focus it seems will be on "resetting" the Mortal Kombat universe.

Here at Nintendo Life, we've already been lucky enough to go hands on with the game at this year's Summer Game Fest and were blown away by its stunning presentation. It's left us wondering how the Switch version will stack up: