Spike Chunsoft released its noir detective adventure game Master Detective Archives: Rain Code on the Switch at the end of last month and it's been well-received so far.

Here on Nintendo Life, we gave the game seven out of ten stars - noting how it was definitely worth checking out if you're a fan of the Danganronpa series.

So, what are the chances of a sequel? During an interview with Noisy Pixel, the game's writer and designer Kazutaka Kodaka announced he would absolutely be up for another game, but he's not entirely sure if it would feature Yuma and Shinigami as the lead characters.

Kodaka said he would be more than open to "opinions and feedback" from fans about what could potentially result in "more stories with this IP".

Here's a bit about the game's story, if you're not entirely familiar with it:

Yuma, an amnesiac detective-in-training, and Shinigami, the spirit haunting him, tackle unsolved mysteries in a strange city caged by unending rain.

A city of rain is gripped by innumerable unsolved mysteries, under the complete control of a megacorporation. Master Detectives from around the world, each possessing unique powers, must rise to the challenge of uncovering the truth. With Shinigami by his side, Yuma joins the investigation as a trainee of the detective agency. Travel freely within the fully 3D environment of the city to gather evidence and testimonies. As the investigation progresses, a realm known as the Mystery Labyrinth will appear, creating a path toward the truth. Once inside, however, the mysteries shrouding the case materialize as gimmicks and traps, lying in wait to consume Yuma. The rules of reality don't apply here: delve into the ever-changing Mystery Labyrinth and get to the heart of the case. But that's not all! Monstrous Mystery Phantoms will do whatever it takes to prevent Yuma from reaching the truth. Dodge their barrage of lies and slash the contradictions to pieces with the Solution Blade!

There's also a Season Pass featuring four DLC updates. The first one is 'Ch. Desuhiko: Charisma Killed the Cat' - due out 27th July. This will be followed by three other DLC waves "coming soon".