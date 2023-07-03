LEGO has kept the Super Mario collection alive and kicking over the past few years, most recently with the addition of the Donkey Kong sets, and it looks like things are only getting bigger as a brand new set starring two Koopalings has prepared for liftoff next month (thanks, GameSpot).

The 'Larry's and Morton’s Airships Expansion Set' is now available to pre-order from Lego.com for £74.99 / $79.99 and is expected to (air)ship from 1st August.

Those of you with a Super Mario LEGO Starter Kit will be able to use one of the interactive Mario, Luigi or Peach figures to 'fly' the airships, activating special sound effects and unlocking a virtual cannon battle. Morton's airship opens out to become a LEGO Mario level, which can also be interacted with by using any of the aforementioned figures.

For a little more information on the set and a closer look at some pictures, check out the following from LEGO:

- 2 iconic airships for play and display – Kids can add flying fun to their LEGO® Super Mario™ levels with this 71427 Larry’s and Morton’s Airships Expansion Set

- 3 LEGO® Super Mario™ figures – Larry, Morton and a Goomba

- Cannon battle – Place LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ (figures not included) in the cockpits and ‘fly’ the airships to activate sound effects and fight a virtual cannon battle

- Fly and battle – Morton’s airship measures over 23 cm (9 in.) high, 19 cm (7.5 in.) long and 12 cm (5 in.) wide and opens up to create a battle zone where you must topple Morton to defeat him

- Add to a Starter Course – A LEGO® Super Mario™ Starter Course (71360, 71387 or 71403) is required for interactive play

The upcoming set is recommended for ages 8+ and contains 1,062 pieces.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Will you be picking up this latest LEGO Mario expansion? Build your thoughts in the comments.