Sea Of Stars, the widely anticipated RPG from Sabotage Studio, has gone gold ahead of its launch on August 29th, 2023.

You know what that means: development on the game is now complete with the master build being submitted for certification. That means no more delays - hooray! Well... Apart from any incredibly unlikely issues that may arise with the certification. Fingers crossed, y'all.





The master build was submitted to certification, meaning the next people to touch the game will be all of you.



Thanks again for the overwhelming support over the years, we hope you’re looking forward to an exciting adventure! Sea of Stars has gone gold!The master build was submitted to certification, meaning the next people to touch the game will be all of you.Thanks again for the overwhelming support over the years, we hope you’re looking forward to an exciting adventure! pic.twitter.com/7Dv59LhUIs July 28, 2023

In case you're in need of a reminder, Sea of Stars is the ambitious new project from the developers of The Messenger, an excellent action-platform game with elements of Metroidvania. Sea of Stars takes inspiration from classic RPGs like Chrono Trigger and Illusion of Gaia to present an authentic 'retro' experience but with more modernised controls and presentation.

If you need further convincing that this might be worth looking into, then the good news is that there is an eShop demo available for download right now, so you can test out the game and see if it's up your alley prior to the August launch.