Fortnite Futurama
Image: Epic Games

Epic Games has teased a brand new collaboration coming to Fortnite soon, and if the crossovers couldn't get any more ridiculous, then Futurama is definitely going to take things up a notch.

Coinciding with the series' revival on Hulu — which debuted on 24th July — the official Fortnite Twitter account shared a short clip with the caption "ALL HAIL HYPNOTOAD. 7.26.23." Hypnotoad and the Planet Express Ship both feature in the clip, suggesting that the series will be making an appearance in the battle royal [pretty soon.

A YouTube premiere is also set to air at 12pm BST / 7am ET / 4am PT.

If we had to make any guesses, we're confident Bender will likely be making an appearance, with Fry and other fan favourites also getting some of the limelight, along with the usual quests and other additions. Amusingly enough, a few weeks ago, a 'Share The Wealth' emote was added to the game, which could potentially be a reference to a certain popular meme from the show...

Futurama was created by Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons, and follows Fry who wakes up in the year 2999 after being cryogenically frozen for 1000 years. The show was critically acclaimed and praised for its writing and humour. The show has been cancelled twice before, and the 2023 reboot comes 10 years after the final episode of the previous season.

You can check out the premiere tomorrow via the video down below, and let us know if you'll be checking out this collaboration in the comments.

[source twitter.com]