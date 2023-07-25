Epic Games has teased a brand new collaboration coming to Fortnite soon, and if the crossovers couldn't get any more ridiculous, then Futurama is definitely going to take things up a notch.

Coinciding with the series' revival on Hulu — which debuted on 24th July — the official Fortnite Twitter account shared a short clip with the caption "ALL HAIL HYPNOTOAD. 7.26.23." Hypnotoad and the Planet Express Ship both feature in the clip, suggesting that the series will be making an appearance in the battle royal [pretty soon.

A YouTube premiere is also set to air at 12pm BST / 7am ET / 4am PT.

If we had to make any guesses, we're confident Bender will likely be making an appearance, with Fry and other fan favourites also getting some of the limelight, along with the usual quests and other additions. Amusingly enough, a few weeks ago, a 'Share The Wealth' emote was added to the game, which could potentially be a reference to a certain popular meme from the show...